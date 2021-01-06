Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.46

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 512.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 80,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

