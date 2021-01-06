Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.25

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 1710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,715 shares of company stock worth $1,750,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after buying an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 219,278 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 143,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

