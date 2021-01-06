Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

