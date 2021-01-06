MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.17. 226,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 362,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MOGU in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut MOGU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

