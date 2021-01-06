Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Up 6.3%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.12. 1,263,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,112,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 4.35.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWK. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,927,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

