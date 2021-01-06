Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.43

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.43 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 20297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

