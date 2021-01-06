Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Down 1.6%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 696,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 643,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data accounts for about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.