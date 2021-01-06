Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $16.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.