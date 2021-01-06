Molson Coors Beverage to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 208,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 197,022 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.