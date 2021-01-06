MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.63 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00004092 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $99.42 million and $18.63 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

