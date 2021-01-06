Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.98

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

