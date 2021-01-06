Monero Classic (XMC) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,416.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $10,416.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00385531 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

