MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Achieves $742,455.36 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $742,455.36 and $4,381.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015403 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000890 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00033885 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,665,646 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.