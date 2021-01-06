Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $243,868.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

