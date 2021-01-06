MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 8,955 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,045,766.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $20.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. 1,082,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 99.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

