MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $156.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the highest is $157.84 million. MongoDB reported sales of $123.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $576.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,149 shares of company stock worth $29,781,513. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $355.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.