MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.55.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,149 shares of company stock worth $29,781,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 264.5% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $355.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $399.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

