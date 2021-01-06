MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $149,764.72 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MDB stock traded down $20.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.79. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.