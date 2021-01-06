MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $149,764.72 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $20.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.79. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

