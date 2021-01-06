Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.44

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 207500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

About Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

