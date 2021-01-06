Monolith Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,830.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $38,830.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

