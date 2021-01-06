Monument Mining (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Monument Mining shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Monument Mining (OTCMKTS:MMTMF)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Australia, Malaysia, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur Copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

