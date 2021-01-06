Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $292.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

MCO traded down $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.39. 17,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,778. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

