Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Reaches $22.03 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 333.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 117.3% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $99.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00455665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,352,507,121 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.