Mooncoin Trading 108.1% Higher Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 339% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 108.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $93.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00475460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,351,012,409 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.