MoonSwap Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $2,413.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00461012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,385.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,100,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,078,152 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.