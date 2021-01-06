Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,272.06

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,272.06 and traded as high as $1,528.00. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) shares last traded at $1,528.00, with a volume of 42,287 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,453.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,272.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. The firm has a market cap of £703.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In other news, insider Jen Tippin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

About Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

