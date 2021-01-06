Morgan Stanley Acquires 48,398 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Kamada worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Kamada Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

