Morgan Stanley Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $385.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIVB. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $26.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.12. 10,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $392.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.98 and its 200 day moving average is $277.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

