Morgan Stanley Buys 18,889 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter.

RYF stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89.

