Morgan Stanley Has $3.15 Million Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 287.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.24% of Lannett worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lannett by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lannett by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lannett by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

