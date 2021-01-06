Morgan Stanley Has $3.16 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Several research firms recently commented on USPH. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USPH opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

