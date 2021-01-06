Morgan Stanley Has $3.22 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

