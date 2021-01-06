Morgan Stanley Has $3.24 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.38% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XTL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $87.10.

