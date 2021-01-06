Morgan Stanley Has $3.26 Million Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,137,000 after buying an additional 1,177,959 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 770,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 495,794 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

