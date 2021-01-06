Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,667,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $544,510 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWBI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

