Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Hecla Mining worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -139.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

