Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

