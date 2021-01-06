Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 85,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3,575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

