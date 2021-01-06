Morgan Stanley Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $15.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $115,155,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,899,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,780,000 after acquiring an additional 251,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,980 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $59,704,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,976 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

