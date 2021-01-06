Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.