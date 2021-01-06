Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $68.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

NYSE MS opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $70.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,330,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

