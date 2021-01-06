Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,145 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Heska worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.60. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $341,061.00. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

