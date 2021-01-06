Morgan Stanley Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $61.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,774. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

