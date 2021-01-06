Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 6,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,086. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

