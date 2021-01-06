Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,940,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Grifols by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 5.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 155,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Grifols by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

