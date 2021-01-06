Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Main First Bank raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Sika stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,035. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

