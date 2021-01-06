Morgan Stanley Sells 205,480 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NETGEAR worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,125.00. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,163 shares of company stock worth $4,971,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.