Morgan Stanley Sells 36,066 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

