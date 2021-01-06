Morgan Stanley Sells 64,099 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.