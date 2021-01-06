Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.55

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.55 and traded as high as $30.89. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 71,439 shares.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 45.55.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$240.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Analysts expect that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is 115.21%.

In other Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) news, Director Luc Bachand bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,936.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$367,042.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.